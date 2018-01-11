Man struck by LAPD gunfire near Exposition Park

Officers shot a man near Exposition Park on Thursday after responding to a report of a man with a knife, Los Angeles police said.

Details of the shooting, including the condition of the man who was struck by gunfire and what prompted police to fire their weapons, were not immediately clear, said Sgt. Frank Preciado, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Preciado said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near 40th Place and Menlo Avenue, just south of Exposition Park.

It was the second shooting by Los Angeles police so far this year.

The first occurred Monday evening, when police shot and killed a man near Florence Avenue and San Pedro Street in South L.A. Officers assigned to the LAPD’s Metropolitan Division tried to stop a man who was “driving erratically” when he fled and then crashed his vehicle, Chief Charlie Beck said earlier this week

The man then pulled out a gun, “pushed his upper body out of the vehicle” and pointed the gun at the officers, Beck said, prompting police to shoot. The man died at the scene.

The man was identified by coroner’s officials as Primitivo Macias-Rogriguez Jr., 46, of Los Angeles.

Police said the gun — which Beck described as an assault weapon — was found near the car.

