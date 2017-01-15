L.A. drivers regain access to Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Los Angeles officials have restored limited access to Laurel Canyon Boulevard, unclogging a major north-south traffic artery that was shut down last week in the wake of a mudslide.

Southbound traffic can now use the full stretch of Laurel Canyon Boulevard between Laurel Canyon and Mulholland Drive, said Edward Yu, an engineer with the city’s Department of Transportation. Northbound drivers on Laurel Canyon Boulevard will be detoured onto Laurel Canyon Road between Kirkwood and Mt. Olympus drives, he said.

The announcement comes four days after a mudslide sent part of a home’s patio down a hillside, pushing debris onto busy Laurel Canyon Boulevard. That, in turn, prompted officials to close a section of the street, which serves as a crucial north-south route between Westside and Studio City in the San Fernando Valley.

On Saturday, building inspectors determined the hillside had been stabilized. K rails, or large concrete barriers, have been installed on part of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and truck traffic remains prohibited.

Because of the changes in roadway conditions, southbound drivers should proceed with caution, Yu said.

Estevan Montemayor, spokesman for Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu, said the city is still encouraging motorists to use freeways until full access on Laurel Canyon is restored.

