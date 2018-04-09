Shirtless, barefoot man climbs crane 200 feet above Hollywood's tourist district

Authorities were working to rescue a man who climbed a construction crane 200 feet above ground Sunday evening in Hollywood's tourist district.
The spectacle began about 5:20 p.m., when people reported seeing the man climb the crane barefoot and shirtless while holding an American flag, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Fire officials, including members of the Urban Search and Rescue program, responded to the construction site at 6140 W. Hollywood Blvd.
They placed an air cushion on the ground in case the man falls or jumps, while crisis negotiators tried to coax him to come down safely. By 7:35 p.m., the man was still on the crane.
It's unclear how he accessed the crane or why he decided to climb to the top.
