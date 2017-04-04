Southbound 2 Freeway shut down in Glassell Park after collision involving overturned tanker

All southbound lanes of the 2 Freeway in Glassell Park were blocked late Tuesday afternoon after a collision involving a tanker truck and several other vehicles, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at Fletcher Drive, and traffic was backed up at least to the 134 Freeway, authorities said.

The collision involved four vehicles, including a large tanker carrying milk that overturned, according to Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three people were trapped in two of the vehicles, and firefighters were trying to rescue them, Stewart said. All three were believed to be in critical condition, fire officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno