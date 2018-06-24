Firefighters battling 75-acre blaze near Lake Piru in Ventura County

Firefighters are battling a 75-acre wildfire north of Lake Piru in Ventura County.
The fire, which was reported just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, was estimated at 25 acres when crews arrived and covered three times that many acres by 6:30 pm., officials said.
The flames are being fed by 14- to 17-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials ordered the evacuation of cabins at the Blue Point campground, but no other structures were in imminent danger, according to the Ventura County Star.
Crews from Cal Fire, Los Angeles County and Los Padres National Forest were assisting the Ventura County Fire Department.