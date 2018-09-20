Sheriff's deputies remain in serious but stable condition following East L.A. gunfight

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were wounded in a gun battle with several suspects at a baseball field in East L.A. remained in serious but stable condition Thursday, according to officials.
The two deputies were both shot in the upper body during an exchange of fire with at least three gunmen at Ruben F. Salazar Park on Wednesday, authorities said. The names of the deputies have not been released, but authorities said both were assigned to the East L.A. station.
“We are very fortunate that they are in serious, but stable condition,” Sheriff Jim McDonnell said late Wednesday. “This could have ended up very differently.”
McDonnell said both deputies were in their 30s, and that each had over 10 years of experience and were “very seasoned.”
One of the suspects was killed in the shootout, another was injured and a third was arrested at the scene, authorities said. The names of the suspects have not been released.
The situation unfolded about 6:35 p.m. when the two deputies responded to a call of an assault at the park. The suspects had pointed a gun at a person, who called 911, McDonnell said.
The suspects opened fire from a car as the deputies approached, McDonnell said.
More deputies arrived at the scene and the firefight continued. The backup deputies opted not to wait for ambulances and instead took the two wounded deputies to County-USC hospital in their cruisers, McDonnell said.