Multiple people injured in shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Monday morning at an elementary school in San Bernardino in what officials are describing as a murder-suicide.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said four victims were being treated and a suspect was possibly down as well. No other details were immediately available.

“We believe this to be a murder suicide,” he tweeted. “Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital.”

The gunfire occurred just after 10:30 a.m. at North Park School, 5378 N. H Street.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported multiple gunshot victims and a triage area had been set up.

“It’s a developing situation,” said Eric Sherwin, a Fire Department spokesman.

The shooting comes as San Bernardino has seen a major increase in violence.

There were 62 slayings in San Bernardino in 2016 — a 41% increase from the year before. It was the deadliest year in the city since 1995.

The violence is an open wound on a city trying to recover from a prolonged bankruptcy and the 2015 terror attack.

