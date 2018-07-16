Woman survived 7 days after driving off Central California cliff

Authorities say a couple on a camping trip came upon a missing Oregon woman who survived a week after her car went over a cliff in coastal California.
The Sacramento Bee says Chelsea and Chad Moore were hiking near Big Sur on Friday when they spotted a Jeep Liberty at the bottom of a 200-foot coastal bluff.
They gathered items from the scene, including the Jeep’s license plate, to give to authorities. About 30 minutes later they located the driver, Angela Hernandez, who was injured.
The 23-year-old had been missing since July 6.
Chad Moore stayed with Hernandez on the beach, while Chelsea Moore ran to call 911. Hernandez was taken to a hospital.
She told authorities she had lost control of her car after swerving to avoid hitting an animal.