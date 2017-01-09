Los Angeles faces wet morning commute from storm that already pounded Central Coast

A storm system that drenched California’s Central Coast on Sunday and triggered mudslides marched early Monday toward Los Angeles, where morning commuters will likely be frustrated by wet roadways.

The storm’s strongest cells were expected to hit Ventura County after midnight before arriving in L.A., where up to 2 inches of rain could fall. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties each were expected to get up to 3 inches.

Wind gusts were forecast to range between 35 to 50 miles per hour in the Antelope Valley and Central Coast.

Up to a half inch per hour of rain fell in San Luis Obispo County on Sunday night, dumping nearly 5 inches of rain on Rocky Butte, the mountain just east of San Simeon.

About 1.5 inches fell in Cambria, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding forced the closure of Highway 1 north of Guadalupe, and a mudslide forced the closure of the highway south of Big Sur from Ragged Point to Lucia, according to Caltrans. Flooding was reported across various roads in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.

Authorities in Santa Barbara County have been anticipating heavy rain and flash flooding. The sites of recent fires, like the Rey and Sherpa fires, could also see debris flows, emergency officials warned.

At the Santa Barbara Airport, heavy rain late Sunday reduced visibility from 10 miles to 2 miles, according to the National Weather Service.

Further inland, flood advisories have been issued for parts of Kings, Fresno, Kern, Mariposa, and Madera counties, and the advisories were in place until 4:45 a.m. Monday.

After a brief lull, another storm is expected to roll through the Southland on Tuesday night and Wednesday, delivering up to three-fourths of an inch of rain.

