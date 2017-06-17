Montebello police fatally shoot woman after she drives car toward officer

Montebello police fatally shot a woman Saturday after she drove her car toward an officer and her boyfriend, whom she had been fighting with earlier in the day, authorities said.

The incident began when police responded to a disturbance call at the Quality Inn & Suites in the 7700 block of Telegraph Road about 4 p.m., said Deputy K. Moody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the shooting. The woman and her boyfriend, who were not patrons of the motel, had gotten into an argument outside the motel near the pool area, he said.

The two had been drinking, and the woman was heard to say that her boyfriend had taken her purse, Moody said. The woman then started hitting her boyfriend, he said.

When police arrived on the scene, the woman got into her car and drove out of the parking lot, Moody said. Officers were talking with her boyfriend when the woman drove back into the parking lot and toward an officer and her boyfriend, he said.

“At that time, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Moody said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, he said.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

rosanna.xia@latimes.com

Twitter: @RosannaXia