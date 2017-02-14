Friend who supplied rifles to San Bernardino terrorists agrees to plead guilty

The man accused of buying two of the weapons used in the 2015 San Bernardino terror attacks has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and lying while purchasing a firearm, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Enrique Marquez Jr., a close personal friend of gunman Syed Rizwan Farook, was charged in connection with the deadly attacks in December 2015.

While he was not accused of taking part in the shooting, Marquez emerged as a central figure in the investigation after federal agents began to probe his ties to Farook. The two onetime neighbors had been close friends and began attending a mosque together in 2010. Even as Marquez told friends he hoped to enlist in the U.S. Navy, prosecutors say, he and Farook were secretly amassing weapons, discussing radical Islam and plotting terrorist attacks in California.

According to court records, Marquez and Farook had plotted to launch attacks on the 91 Freeway in Corona and at Riverside City College in 2011 and 2012, but both plots were aborted, records show.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, the government agreed to dismiss the other charges against Marquez, although the judge can consider dismissed charges when deciding on a sentence for him.

Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, were killed in a gun battle with police hours after the Dec. 2, 2015, attacks. The shootings at the Inland Regional Center left 14 people dead and 22 others injured.

paloma.esquivel@latimes.com

Twitter: @palomaesquivel