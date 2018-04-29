From Golden State Killer to Grim Sleeper, DNA helping break serial killer mysteries from 1970s and 1980s

Sometimes, cold case detectives already have a suspect in mind and use DNA to confirm their suspicions. Other times, they look for a match in national DNA databases, which include genetic material from criminal offenders. A partial DNA match can indicate that a relative committed the crime. This technique, known as "familial DNA," has been controversial because of privacy concerns but has been used to solve prominent cases such as the Grim Sleeper as well as cases that barely make the news.