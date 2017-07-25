Sheriff probes 'disturbing' claims of deputy misconduct with youth in mentoring program

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating allegations of misconduct involving a deputy and a member of the agency’s youth mentoring program.

The “alarming and disturbing” claims were discovered during a countywide review of the agency’s Explorer program and appear to be isolated, the department said in a statement released Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Explorer program is a volunteer opportunity for about 400 people ages 14 through 20 as a way to build confidence and maturity while learning about the law enforcement profession.

The department’s investigation follows a scandal at the Los Angeles Police Department in which an officer was charged last week with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old member of that agency’s cadet program. The ordeal was uncovered after three cadets were caught riding in stolen police cars.

“While the alleged involved employee was not directly assigned to the oversight or management of the Explorer program, any proven criminal or other acts of misconduct that violate public trust, and that of our Explorer program, and which jeopardize the hard work and years of service that have been put into building our revered Explorer program, will not be tolerated,” the Sheriff’s Department statement said.

Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida did not immediately answer a question about whether the agency’s review was prompted by the LAPD cadet controversy.

The Explorer program recently revised its manual, including a change that prohibits texting or emailing between youths and deputies who are not directly involved in the program.

Those revisions were prompted by a sex scandal involving a deputy and a 16-year-old girl at the Cerritos sheriff’s station, said Sgt. Kenn Roller, head of the Explorer program, in an earlier interview with The Times.

