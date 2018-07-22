Suspect identified in wild shooting at Silver Lake Trader Joe's that left store manager dead

A 28-year-old Los Angeles man has been identified as the man who set off a wild car chase and gun battle that left one woman dead and sparked panic inside a Trader Joe’s store in Silver Lake on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Gene Atkins is being held in lieu of $2 million bail on suspicion of murder, according to Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.
The car chase that ended in the parking lot of the popular grocery store started as a family dispute in South L.A. when Atkins shot his grandmother at least seven times and injured an unidentified second woman, according to police. He then dragged the second woman into his grandmother’s Toyota Camry and drove off, police said.
Police found the car in Hollywood using transmissions from its anti-theft device, and a chase ensued. The gunman blew out his own rear window while firing at police, officials said. The pursuit ended with the Camry crashing into a light post outside the Trader Joe’s.
The gunman exchanged fire with police and was struck in his left arm before running inside the store, police said.
Dozens of shoppers and employees were trapped inside, and a three-hour hostage negotiation began. During that time, Atkins allowed some to leave while others sneaked out. Some crawled out windows.
Atkins’ grandmother was in critical condition after undergoing surgery, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore. The second woman injured by the gunman suffered a relatively minor head wound and was in good condition, he said.
One woman at the store was struck by gunfire and killed. She was identified by relatives as Melyda Corado, though officials have not confirmed her name.
“I’m sad to say she didn’t make it. My baby sister. My world. I appreciate the retweets and the love,” her brother, Alpert Corado, tweeted Saturday. “Please respect my family’s privacy as we are still coming to terms with this.”
Corado was the store manager, according to a law enforcement source. She was shot inside the store and died at the scene, authorities said.