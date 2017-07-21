Delta tunnel project takes another step forward

The proposal to build a major tunnel system under the hub of California’s waterworks won another approval Friday when the state finalized its environmental review of the project.

“Today we are approving California WaterFix,” said Cindy Messer, acting director of the Department of Water Resources.

DWR’s blessing was expected. But the long-planned project still needs a number of other permits, as well as the financial support of major water districts, before construction can begin.

In an effort to lessen environmental restrictions on water exports, the project would change the way supplies are sent south from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to San Joaquin Valley growers and Southern California.

Two massive tunnels would divert water from the Sacramento River as it enters the delta and carry it to existing government pumps that fill southbound canals.

Delta growers and many environmental groups oppose the project, arguing that it will hurt delta water quality and create new problems for the delta’s crashing fish populations.

The state approval will likely soon be challenged in court. “We do anticipate there will be litigation associated with this particular milestone of the project,” Messer said.

The state action closely follows federal findings that the project would not push the delta smelt and winter-run Chinook salmon to extinction. These findings are already the subject of environmental lawsuits.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration says the tunnel system is necessary to avert further endangered species restrictions on water deliveries from Northern California to the west side of the San Joaquin Valley and the Southland.

The water districts that have to pick up the $17-billion tab to build and operate the tunnels are expected to decide this fall if they want to move ahead with the project.

