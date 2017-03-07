Election? What election? Apathy abounds as L.A. votes

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, March 7, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Get out and vote!
Today is election day here in Los Angeles County, but you might not know that after asking locals. Apathy abounds as the city goes to the polls. If you’re interested in what’s on the ballot, scroll down for a guide to all the key races. Los Angeles Times
Enrollment changes in the offing
Big changes are coming to the University of California. For the first time, the school system has proposed a 20% enrollment cap on nonresident undergraduates in an effort to show lawmakers it’s giving Californians top priority. Some faculty are not happy with this idea. They oppose this “arbitrary quota,” because they say it could end up turning away the smartest students from coming to any of the state’s 10 public research university campuses. Los Angeles Times
Better get ready
A new study finds that a long section of the San Andreas fault just above L.A. is long overdue for a major earthquake. On average earthquakes happen every 100 years on the Grapevine, a winding section of Interstate 5 connecting California’s Central Valley to Los Angeles. The last big one occurred 160 years ago and was a magnitude 7.9. Los Angeles Times
ELECTION SPECIAL
Voter-mania: Angelenos go to the polls today in a string of elections that could have major consequences for the city. Mayor Eric Garcetti is up for re-election, and even with some challengers, he’s expected to win easily. But down the ballot there are some seriously competitive contests for City Council and school board — not to mention some high-profile ballot initiatives. Below is a roundup of The Times’ coverage of these races.
Polling stations in Los Angeles County open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Here’s the easiest way to find out where your polling location is located.
Click here to find out who is on the ballot in your district.
Voter registration closed on Feb. 21 for this election and the ensuing run-offs, which will occur March 21. You can check your voter registration status here.
THE BALLOT MEASURES
L.A. elected officials make a new push against Measure S. Los Angeles Times
Making sense of Measure S, the latest battle in L.A.'s long war over development. Los Angeles Times
The luxury housing that Measure S would stop doesn’t require many evictions. Los Angeles Times
Here are the biggest spenders in the battle over building restrictions in L.A.. Los Angeles Times
Why is an AIDS nonprofit suing to halt construction and pushing for Measure S? Los Angeles Times
Developers join the campaign for a quarter-cent sales tax to fund homeless services. Los Angeles Times
Disney, the L.A. Chargers and USC are among major donors to Measure H. Los Angeles Times
CITY COUNCIL
Council District 1: Incumbent Gil Cedillo faces a challenge in the contest for his L.A. City Council seat. Los Angeles Times
Council District 5: Councilman Paul Koretz fights for a third term on L.A.'s Westside. Los Angeles Times
Council District 7: A bookkeeper and stuntman are among 20 candidates in a crowded contest for a Los Angeles City Council seat. Los Angeles Times
Council District 9: In L.A.'s historic African American core, a growing Latino wave represents a possible “turning point.” Los Angeles Times
Council District 11: Twin issues of homelessness and development dominate the debate in this race. Los Angeles Times
Council District 13: In an Echo Park-to-Hollywood-to-Atwater district, six candidates sparred over housing and development. Los Angeles Times
Council District 15: L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino runs an aggressive campaign despite little opposition. Los Angeles Times
THE SCHOOL BOARD
Could the L.A. school board's balance of power tip pro-charter? Los Angeles Times
These L.A. school board candidates have a message, but little money to get it out. Los Angeles Times
L.A. school board races draw millions in outside spending. Los Angeles Times
Also: Here’s a list of all The Times’ endorsements. These come from our opinion section, which is separate from the news department. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA STORIES
Ripple effect: The Trump administration appears to be keen on stripping Planned Parenthood of its federal funding. If that happens California would be hit particularly hard. CALmatters
Unfinished business: As the Trump administration withholds funds, an upgrade to the Caltrain is imperiled. New York Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
Not so sanctuary: County sheriffs slammed a Senate bill that would prohibit state and local law enforcement agencies from using resources for immigration enforcement, saying it would cause their departments to lose federal funding and allow violent offenders to go free. Los Angeles Times
Detained family to be released: The attorney for a refugee family from Afghanistan detained by immigration officials at Los Angeles International Airport last week said the family will be released. Los Angeles Times
CRIME AND COURTS
Former mayor arrested: Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva was taken into custody Sunday afternoon by authorities upon his arrival at San Francisco International Airport and was transported to San Joaquin County Jail. He was booked on five felony charges including suspicion of embezzlement by a public official and money laundering. Stockton Record
Kids on a rampage: Five kids ages 7 to 11 have been accused of ransacking a daycare center in San Pedro causing $30,000 in damage. Los Angeles Times
Metro slaying: An argument on a Metro platform in Koreatown led to a fatal stabbing, authorities said Monday. A 62-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
Lifestyle changes required: For California to meet its bold new climate change goals, residents will need to drastically change how they live and travel. Los Angeles Times
Beaches reopen: Beaches in Southern California are beginning to reopen weeks after a huge sewage spill in Tijuana. Fox 5 San Diego
Woman dies in Yosemite: A 20-year-old California woman was killed by a falling tree in Yosemite National Park on Sunday morning. KRON
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
On the road again: An artist is replacing roadside billboard ads with photos of the landscape that the billboards are blocking. These billboards can be seen along Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino in Palm Springs. AdWeek
Give them a listen: Los Angeles-based band Chicano Batman is poised to break out in a big way. “Their sound is laid-back lounge grooves, R&B with flavors from Mexico or Brazil and a funky swagger.” NPR
Drone sighting: A super-secretive drone known to many as “the Beast of Kandahar” and used by the U.S. Air Force was spotted by a photographer flying over Vandenberg Air Force Base. Popular Mechanics
Art space incident: Non Plus Ultra, a DIY art space in Virgil Village run by a group of L.A. artists, was shut down by city inspectors ahead of a concert. LA Weekly
Watch: Transportation officials in California said they blocked off a makeshift ramp a dirt biker used to jump over a freeway in this viral video. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Sacramento, San Francisco and Los Angeles areas: partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday. San Diego: sunny Tuesday, partly cloudy Wednesday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from David Calloway:
“It was the fall of 1966. I was on my way to class at San Francisco State, riding on the electric bus from my apartment on 15th Street, by way of Haight Street. I was going by my girlfriend's apartment to ... Well, never mind. It was the ’60s. The bus came to a halt, inched a few feet, then stopped. We sat, then the driver got out to take a look. He announced that the intersection ahead, at Ashbury, was packed with stalled cars and people. Suddenly, I heard loud rock ’n’ roll. I got off, walked the short couple of blocks to the corner where the music was playing. A lot of hippie types (OK, me too), were jamming the street, listening and dancing. In the window of an apartment up two stories, were speakers, a young woman with a microphone, and another guy on a guitar. She was singing and throwing out fliers for the Fillmore Auditorium. She was singing what I found out later was ‘White Rabbit.’ Yep, a free concert of the Jefferson Airplane. I'm sure you've guessed I didn't make it to class that day. Yeah, it was the ’60s.”
