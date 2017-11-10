Essential California: The race for California governor could be close

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Nov. 10, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Checking in on state politics

Californians overwhelmingly support Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s reelection bid, and she is far better known than her top rival, Kevin de León, according to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll. Voters are more divided in the governor’s race, creating a closer contest between Democrats Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa. Newsom leads Villaraigosa by more than 10 percentage points in an election that is shaping up to be competitive, the USC/Times poll found. Newsom, the state’s lieutenant governor, has dominated early polls and fundraising. Los Angeles Times

A growing outbreak

California health officials have been forced to step up their prevention efforts as new fronts emerge in the battle against the state’s massive hepatitis A outbreak. The outbreak that began in San Diego has already killed 20 people and sickened another 643 in California, most of whom were homeless. But in recent weeks, cases have begun to surge in Los Angeles County among gay and bisexual men who aren’t homeless. An LAPD officer who works in skid row was also recently infected with the virus, according to the police union. Los Angeles Times

And here’s the GOP Senate tax plan

The U.S. Senate’s plan to scrap income and property tax deductions would be a huge blow to Californians. With the Senate GOP's unveiling of its tax plan, key differences with the House version became apparent. Among the biggest potential losers in both plans are residents in California and other high-cost states, who rely heavily on itemized deductions for state, local and property taxes. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

A long fall: Kevin Spacey’s unprecedented fall from grace is testing a stunned Hollywood. Los Angeles Times

More accusations: Comic Louis C.K. is the latest artist to be ensnared in allegations of sexual misconduct, joining a growing list of Hollywood power players including Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner and James Toback, among others. Los Angeles Times

Task force: Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey announced the creation of a special task force for examining the allegations of sex abuse roiling Hollywood. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

“Dreamer” arrested: A 23-year-old man who sued the Trump administration over his deportation to Mexico but later dropped the suit was arrested early this week after illegally reentering the country for a second time, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Harassment in Sacramento: The California Legislature has investigated 31 allegations of sexual harassment since 2006, according to brief summaries released without more detailed information on Thursday. Los Angeles Times

Plus: “California Sen. Tony Mendoza fired three aides in September as allegations were reported to the Senate Rules Committee that the senator repeatedly invited home a young woman who wanted a job and employed a district director with a felony record.” Sacramento Bee

More competitive seats: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced Thursday that it’s adding Northern California Rep. Tom McClintock, a conservative Republican, to its list of targets in next year’s midterm elections. Los Angeles Times

Delays! A complicated subway project designed to seamlessly connect three rail lines in downtown Los Angeles will open a year later than expected, despite efforts to make up for time lost during construction, L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

VA fraud alleged: A Santa Monica parking lot operator was arrested and charged with bilking the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of $11 million in a bribery scheme centered on leases at its Los Angeles campuses. Los Angeles Times