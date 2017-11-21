Essential California: Sex harassment allegations shake Sacramento, Hollywood and big media

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 21, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Sexual harassment in politics, Hollywood and the media

Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra announced he will not seek reelection Monday as The Times published new allegations from six women who had accused him of sexual harassment. The paper presented its findings to Bocanegra’s office Friday afternoon. “It was a moment that I truly regret, that I am very sorry for, and for which I have accepted responsibility for my actions,” he said. Los Angeles Times

--The sexual harassment allegations are roiling Sacramento. Los Angeles Times

--Women say Sacramento’s partying culture makes harassment worse. Sacramento Bee

--Charlie Rose, the CBS and PBS host, is accused of misconduct and is off the air. Los Angeles Times

--And a noted New York Times political reporter. Vox

--Lena Dunham defends a writer accused of wrongdoing and is labeled a “hipster racist.” Los Angeles Times

DOJ versus AT&T

This is shaping up to be the big regulatory battle after years of mega media mergers. The U.S. Department of Justice has sued to block AT&T’s proposed $85-billion purchase of Time Warner Inc. — one of the largest media mergers in American history — saying the proposed combination is illegal and could stifle innovation in technology. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Is Trump making the right move for the wrong reasons? Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

The mayor’s future: The good news for Mayor Eric Garcetti: The New York Times is writing about his possible presidential ambitions. The bad news, it includes this line: “Mr. Garcetti was sworn into his second term as mayor just five months ago, and has not built a particularly broad record of accomplishments to showcase to the nation.” New York Times

Who was he? A Daily Breeze reporter digs into the life of a well-known homeless man in Lawndale who died last month and comes up with some surprising answers. Daily Breeze

What he really meant: Trump, China and those UCLA players. Politics, sports and respect. Washington Post

Build that wall: Taylor Swift is trying to paparazzi-proof her Beverly Hills home. TMZ

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Into the breach: Hackers broke into Sacramento’s transportation agency and are demanding a ransom. Sacramento Bee

Delays: Why fire prevention rules designed to reduce the risk of fires started by electric power lines have taken so long to come online. San Francisco Chronicle

Threat: A San Pedro man threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters in a voicemail filled with racist and anti-gay slurs after he became angered over her criticisms of President Trump, according to court documents. Los Angeles Times

Columnist Robin Abcarian writes: “Despite attempts to make it so, sexual harassment and assault are not a partisan issue. The sooner men (and to a much lesser extent women) realize that, the faster we can get to work solving the real problem that allows it to flourish: the power differentials that define most workplaces.” Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Manson aftermath: “People are saying that this should be some kind of relief, but oddly enough it really isn’t. While Charlie may be gone, it’s the ones that are still alive that perpetrate everything, and it was up to their imaginations for what brutal things were going to be done. In an odd way, I see them as much more dangerous individuals.” — Debra Tate, the sister of Sharon Tate, on Charles Manson’s death. Los Angeles Times