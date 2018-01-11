Essential California: Montecito death toll rises to 17 as rescuers search for survivors

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Jan. 11, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Horror in Santa Barbara

Teams of rescuers waded through hillsides blanketed by mud and debris looking for victims of mudflows that killed at least 17 people, as the full scope of California’s deadliest flooding event in several decades came into grim focus. While firefighters dug through battered homes, helicopters searched for survivors who might be trapped behind roads made impassable by downed power lines and waist-high muck. In the Romero Canyon area above Montecito, scores had been marooned since Tuesday morning. Los Angeles Times

The latest on the mudslides:

— Seventeen people remained missing Wednesday. Officials fear the death toll could rise. Los Angeles Times

— Santa Barbara County officials chose not to send an emergency alert to cellphones warning of mudslides until destructive flooding had already begun in Montecito. Los Angeles Times

— The 101 Freeway through Santa Barbara County is expected to be closed through at least Thursday night because of massive debris on the freeway. Los Angeles Times

— Watch as Oprah trudges through shin-deep mud after powerful rainstorm pummels her neighborhood. Los Angeles Times

Is a Democratic wave coming?

Vista Republican Darrell Issa will not run for a 10th term in Congress, he announced Wednesday morning. Issa became the second California Republican this week to announce his upcoming retirement. On Monday, Fullerton Republican Rep. Ed Royce announced he would not seek reelection Beyond shaking up the California political landscape, the two retirements are a signal that the GOP fears a Democratic wave election that could sweep them from power this fall. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Royce’s retirement from Congress started an Orange County edition of musical chairs. Los Angeles Times

And: Assemblyman Rocky Chavez (R-Oceanside) said he’s joining the fray in the 49th Congressional District hours after Issa’s announcement. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

In Weinstein news: Weinstein Co., the troubled movie and television studio founded by the disgraced mogul, is closing in on a sale to a group of investors led by former Obama administration official Maria Contreras-Sweet, according to people familiar with the matter. Los Angeles Times

Plus: There are still some speed bumps, including one of its key backer's hefty baggage. The Hollywood Reporter

Trojan update: USC is expected to decide this week whether sophomore De’Anthony Melton will play this season, his attorney told The Times. Los Angeles Times

By the ocean: Will the ruins of San Pedro’s Sunken City finally open to the public? A new report finds it’s technically possible but financially tricky. Curbed LA

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

ICE raids: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores nationwide Wednesday, including three Los Angeles franchises in Koreatown and one in Culver City, sending a message that immigrants in the U.S. illegally will have to look over their shoulders while at their places of work. No arrests were made in Southern California, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman. Los Angeles Times

“Dreamer” victory: Jirayut “New” Latthivongskorn, who graduated from high school in Sacramento, was one of five Dreamers who sued the Trump administration over ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. When a federal judge sided with him this week, “I was literally shaking for about two hours,” he said. Sacramento Bee

On the other hand: “We believe that decision was wrongly decided. Once again, another West Coast judge has rendered a decision that if it would go to Supreme Court, we’re sure it would be overturned,” Vice President Mike Pence said, echoing President Trump’s criticisms of the federal judge. Politico

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Joe says: Former Vice President Joe Biden had sharp words of advice for President Trump on Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles: “Grow up. Stop focusing everything through the prism of me,” Biden told a sold-out crowd at the Orpheum Theater. “The childish behavior of ‘My button’s bigger than your button.’ It’s not just ridiculously funny, it’s dangerous.” Los Angeles Times