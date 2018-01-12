Essential California: Warnings about deadly mudslides came too late

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Jan. 12, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Warnings about deadly mudslides came too late

Officials had been warning for days that heavy storms could produce strong mudflows. But when the rains moved in early Tuesday morning and the storm proved much worse than forecasters predicted, emergency agencies struggled to get the word out to Montecito residents on their cellphones about the urgent danger. By the time alerts finally got out, it was too late for most residents still inside their homes. There was no way to escape. Los Angeles Times

The makings of disaster: The Thomas fire was halted on the steep slopes just above Montecito, sparing the enclave. But the same dramatic landscape that made the Thomas fire so hard to fight — making it the largest fire on record in California — propelled rivers of mud and rock on a devastating rampage, toppling houses, tossing cars around like pieces of Legos and carrying 3-foot-wide boulders all the way to the beach. “It’s almost unimaginable what I saw today,” one official said. Los Angeles Times

More about the mudslides:

— Rescue crews continued to search for survivors amid the mud and wreckage of Montecito’s massive debris field on Thursday, but acknowledged that the window to save lives was rapidly closing. Among the dead: four children. Los Angeles Times

— Montecito residents returned to a “war zone.” Los Angeles Times

— Surveying the damage from the air. Los Angeles Times

— La Conchita feels Montecito’s pain. The town has been there before. Ventura County Star

— Who is still missing? KEYT

From the state capital

There has been a lot of talk in Sacramento of taking action to ease California’s housing crisis amid rising rents. But a bill that would have led to the expansion of rent control in California communities died in an Assembly housing committee Thursday. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Breaking down Gov. Jerry Brown’s final budget. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

More on the way? A venomous sea snake found slithering on the sand in Newport Beach earlier this week was one of a growing number of the serpents apparently drawn far north of their usual habitat by the spread of warm ocean temperatures. Los Angeles Times

Not good: A part fell from an airliner taking off from John Wayne Airport and landed on a moving vehicle recently in Newport Beach. Los Angeles Times

It’s art: If you see floating stages on Echo Park Lake this weekend with a vocalist crooning a siren song through ginormous wooden bullhorns as brass musicians march on the shore, don’t be confused. You’ve just entered Pacific Standard Time. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Shutdown OKd: Diablo Canyon, the last remaining nuclear power plant in California, will begin shutting down operations in six years, after state regulators Thursday unanimously approved a plan outlining details of the closure. “We chart a a new energy future by phasing out nuclear power here in California,” one official said. San Diego Union-Tribune

Big settlement: Energy giant BP has agreed to pay California $102 million as part of a settlement of allegations that it overcharged the state in sales of natural gas. Los Angeles Times

Virtual school: Gov. Brown wants California to launch its first fully online public community college to help 2.5 million young adults without college credentials gain skills for better jobs and greater economic mobility. Los Angeles Times

Lonely: In the Bay Area, the fear of living in a place no one can afford. The Mercury News

With friends like this: So how helpful was Oprah Winfrey to Hillary Clinton in 2016? Politico

CRIME AND COURTS

DNA testing: The mystery over the killing of Orange County pre-med college student Blaze Bernstein took another twist. Los Angeles Times