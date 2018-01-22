Essential California: The bullet train project in crisis

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Jan. 22, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Train to nowhere?

Seemingly endless delays, cost overruns and changes in California’s high-speed rail project, a lofty objective that Gov. Jerry Brown has pursued since the 1980s, have created an existential crisis. Over the next year, Brown, the Legislature and the next governor will have to decide whether to create new revenue sources, dramatically delay its construction or scale it far back from a complete 550-mile system, among other possibilities. Los Angeles Times

A new vision for Grand Avenue

In a booming downtown L.A., the fate of the Grand Avenue project has always been perplexing. The plan had huge names involved — Eli Broad, Frank Gehry — but struggled when other projects rose. Now Gehry has completed new and nearly final designs for the Grand, an open-air complex of apartments, condominiums, movie theaters, restaurants and shops that promises to enliven a city block that has been mostly dead for half a century. Los Angeles Times

Mudslide milestones

Two milestones in Montecito: U.S. Highway 101 is finally reopened after nearly two weeks of mud and debris clearance. Los Angeles Times … And the 21st victim of the mudslides is found. Los Angeles Times

Warning signs missed?

Dead dogs, filth and ropes tied to beds: Inside the Turpins’ home in Texas before they moved to Perris. Some residents there were alarmed by what they saw and worried about the children. But it does not appear any one called authorities. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The parents are accused of starving and abusing their kids, but the family dogs appeared well-fed and healthy. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Looking back: Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck reflects on his career of more than 40 years with LAPD, which he has led for more than eight years during a period of budget woes, an uptick in crime and a national outcry over the police killings of black men. He announced he will step down in June. Los Angeles Times

Boulevard of dreams: A photo essay of Sunset Boulevard, both real and imagined. New York Times

Ready to roll: The massive widening of the 405 Freeway from Long Beach into Orange County is about to begin. Long Beach Press-Telegram

The art of protest: The Church of the Epiphany in Lincoln Heights was the Los Angeles home base for Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers movement. The newspaper for the Chicano civil rights movement, La Raza, was printed in the basement. It’s now being used a center of protest in the Trump era. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Nervous time: For immigrants here illegally, the days of high anxiety return. Los Angeles Times

Coming up: The November statewide ballot could see a dozen propositions, given what’s on the street with money for signature gathering. Housing, taxes, crime and ... yes ... maybe even dissolving California. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Voters are likely to decide the fate of California’s gas tax. San Diego Union-Tribune

The Trump effect: How Trump came to dominate the political scene in California, even as the state seems to loathe him. San Francisco Chronicle

Unanswered questions: An investigation by the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District found that a school board member voted to approve contracts with her husband’s consulting clients on at least nine separate occasions, according to a summary of the inquiry. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Toddler killed: An argument between two men in a Compton parking lot led to gunfire that left a 3-year-old boy fatally wounded Saturday evening. Los Angeles Times

Shooting: One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a homeless encampment in Highland Park. Los Angeles Times