Essential California: How homelessness became an intractable crisis

Over the last several days, rain offered the Southland a respite from the dry winter the region had been experiencing. But it's worth taking a moment to reflect on the 58,000 people in Los Angeles County who have no roof over their head and perhaps no dry clothes to change into. The homelessness crisis here is a multifaceted conundrum with no easy solution, but its scope and scale are impossible to ignore. The Los Angeles Times has devoted significant resources to exploring how it got so bad and whether there's a way to solve this problem.