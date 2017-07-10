Today: Trump Wants to Move Forward on Russia, but Russia Comes to Trump Tower

President Trump is back in Washington after the G-20 summit, with more questions about Russia brewing. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Trump Wants to Move Forward on Russia, but Russia Comes to Trump Tower

President Trump says it’s time to move forward on Russia and on healthcare, but the questions keep mounting on both. Senate Republicans are at an impasse over repealing and replacing Obamacare, and many wonder: “Now what?” As for Russia, we’ve seen the back and forth over what was said at Trump’s two-hour meeting with Vladimir Putin, including the U.S. president tweeting about a discussion to form “an impenetrable Cyber Security unit” with Moscow that drew “fox-guarding-the-henhouse” ridicule even from some GOP leaders, until Trump appeared to back away. Now, there are fresh questions about a meeting involving Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-linked lawyer in June 2016.

More Politics

-- Coming out of Trump’s meeting with Putin, the U.S. and Russia have declared another cease-fire in part of Syria. But will it stop the fighting?

-- Trump seems pleased with how the G-20 summit went, but his “America first” approach received a cold reception.

-- A former Ohio official who accidentally released voters’ Social Security numbers is on Trump’s voter fraud panel.

In Mosul, the Battle Winds Down — and Gears Up

In the fight to retake Mosul, Iraqi forces are on the cusp of defeating Islamic State militants. On Sunday, Iraq’s prime minister traveled to the city to give his congratulations. But even as he did so, fighting raged only a few miles away, and as special correspondent Nabih Bulos reports from the front lines, many soldiers say the real challenge will be keeping the militants out of the city for good.

More Heat Than Light (or A/C)

Two things you don’t want to have happen during a record-setting heat wave are wildfires and a massive power outage. We had both over the weekend. High temperatures and changing winds have complicated the fight against fires that are raging across several California counties. Meanwhile, an explosion at an L.A. Department of Water and Power plant in Northridge caused a blackout for 140,000 customers in the sweltering San Fernando Valley — and a black eye for the DWP.

A Sign of the Times on Immigration

You know the signs: The black silhouettes of a father, mother and girl in pigtails are shown running against a yellow background, with the word “caution” stenciled above. For nearly three decades they have served as a warning to motorists to avoid hitting immigrants fleeing into the U.S. — and as a symbol upon which all sides of the immigration debate have seized. John Hood designed them for Caltrans, based on photos taken by then-L.A. Times photographer Don Bartletti. Now, only one of the signs remains — and when it’s gone, it won’t be replaced, given the drop in illegal crossings.

Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times John Hood, a longtime graphic artist for Caltrans, shows one of the "running immigrant" signs in his home in 2008. John Hood, a longtime graphic artist for Caltrans, shows one of the "running immigrant" signs in his home in 2008. (Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times)

The Plight of Chinatown’s Swap Meets

The swap meets in L.A.’s Chinatown have a soundtrack: Vietnamese pop music, Cambodian talk shows, Chinese-language news. The sound of customers, though, is becoming ever more faint. Tourism to the area has dropped; the rise of online shopping hasn’t helped, either. And now, Chinatown itself is changing rapidly, as wine bars and fancy restaurants move in and the merchants cling to what’s left.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- Was the U.S. shoot-down of a mock enemy warhead in May “realistic”? Not exactly.

-- In Hollywood, Asian American actors get few lead roles, and when they land one, there are often pay discrepancies.

-- Columnist Michael Hiltzik says the next crisis for California will be the affordability of water.

-- Cars these days are full of technology that gets outdated quickly, so more people are leasing, not buying.