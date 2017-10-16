Today: Why a Santa Rosa Neighborhood Burned So Badly

More moderate weather has helped firefighters in Northern California make progress, as officials look into why the fires have proved so devastating.

TOP STORIES

Why a Santa Rosa Neighborhood Burned So Badly

The death toll from Northern California’s wildfires has reached 40 people, a number expected to rise as officials make their way through the Santa Rosa neighborhoods and wine-country communities that bore the brunt of the flames. In the city’s Coffey Park subdivision, hundreds of houses burned to the ground — a shock to residents but an outcome that fire scientists say was predictable, given that buildings there were exempt from regulations designed to make them more fire-resistant. But experts aren’t exactly sure why Northern California is now facing catastrophic wildfires more typically seen in Southern California.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times An aerial view of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, where many homes were destroyed in the wildfire. An aerial view of the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, where many homes were destroyed in the wildfire. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

More About the Fires

-- The residents of Hemlock Street in Santa Rosa went to bed assuming the fires were miles away. By sunrise, their block of homes was gone, as this graphic shows.

-- For the wineries that still have grapes to harvest, the work continues at night.

-- How to help the victims.

Will the Center Hold for the Left or the Right?

Call it the “establishment,” the “swamp” or whatever else you like: On the left and the right, the status quo is under attack. In California, state Senate leader Kevin de León will challenge fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein for her seat in the U.S. Senate, saying the longtime incumbent isn’t progressive enough. He may well be joined by billionaire Tom Steyer, a liberal activist staking out the same ground. Among Republicans nationwide, former White House advisor Stephen K. Bannon has declared “war” on GOP lawmakers who fail to back President Trump, and wealthy donors at a Koch brothers gathering expressed frustration with the lack of progress on key issues in Congress.

The Massive Bombing in Mogadishu

More than 275 people were killed and 300 injured in Somalia’s deadliest single bomb attack over the weekend, prompting mourning, protests and even the donation of blood by the country’s president. The Somali government blamed the bombing in a densely populated neighborhood of Mogadishu on the Al Qaeda-linked Shabab, an extremist group that — despite weathering increased U.S. drone attacks — still manages to kill on a regular basis.

Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo Moment

The fallout from the sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein is growing after his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Across social media, the hashtag #MeToo reinforced that such behavior goes far beyond one person or one industry — and, as TV critic Lorraine Ali observes, the harassment allegations against Trump also had something to do with it. Meanwhile, former Weinstein employees and his brother Bob told stories of bullying, as did actress Kate Winslet, who explained why she refused to thank Harvey Weinstein on the Oscars stage. And wouldn’t you know it? Woody Allen weighed in too.

A Turner Classic at Chavez Ravine

“I still don’t believe it,” Justin Turner said, not long after hitting a game-winning, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. That it happened on the 29th anniversary of Kirk Gibson’s walk-off blast made it all the more remarkable, writes columnist Bill Plaschke. The 4-1 victory gives the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series with the Chicago Cubs. Next stop: Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- A lot of people didn’t take actress Rose McGowan seriously when she said a powerful Hollywood figure had raped her. Now just about everyone is listening to her.

-- Of the more than 500 people injured in the Las Vegas shooting who were hospitalized, all but 45 have gone home. Diana Litzenberg of Orange County is part of that latter group.

-- A two-bedroom apartment in Southern California renting for $650 a month? As columnist Steve Lopez discovered, you must go east, old man.