Today: Trump’s Legal Team Limbo

On Saturday, the teenagers spoke loud and clear in calling for stricter gun control laws. Were the adults in Congress listening? Students from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., joined hundreds of thousands of all ages at the March for Our Lives in Washington, even though most lawmakers and Trump had left for points beyond. Nevertheless, their speeches resonated on TV and social media, and there were hundreds of other demonstrations too, including one in downtown L.A. In the aftermath, the pope voiced his support for young people speaking out, while former Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Rick Santorum suggested students should take CPR classes rather than fight for "phony gun laws." Here are six of the most powerful moments from Saturday.