Today: Weird Science at the EPA

EPA chief Scott Pruitt says he's for government "transparency." Does that mean he's addressing the soundproof telephone booth he spent $43,000 on, the $100,000 on first-class travel, or the big raises given to two aides against the White House's wishes? No, instead he's using that term to go after what he and industry advocates call "secret science" that makes use of confidential data — in other words, lots of health studies that include legally protected patient information. Pruitt's proposal would block the EPA from using these studies when considering clean air and water rules. It was announced at an event with no reporters allowed. On Thursday, Pruitt is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill.