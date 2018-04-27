Today: History, Made in South Korea

It was a handshake that made history. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in greeted each other at the border, then walked hand in hand into South Korea for the opening act of a meeting between two countries still technically at war (the Koreas said they hope they'll be able to declare an end to it by year's end). Kim, the first leader from the North to engage in summit talks in the South, declared that he hoped for "a new history of peace, prosperity and better inter-Korean ties." The summit — laden with symbolism in everything from the choice of location to the mango mousse for dessert — could be just the first round in a continuing dialogue and is a precursor to the expected meeting between President Trump and Kim.