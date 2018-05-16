Today: What’s North Korea Up To?

Tom Wolfe employed literary techniques in his magazine articles, pioneering the New Journalism of the 1960s and '70s. He wrote books such as "The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test" and "The Right Stuff"; his first novel, "The Bonfire of the Vanities," was a bestseller. Even to nonreaders, Wolfe, who died Monday at age 88, was instantly recognizable by his white suits. Why did he wear them? "If people see that you are an outsider," he said, "they will come up and tell you things."