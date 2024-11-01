Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Can you guess where Timothée Chalamet turned up?

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.
Where did the boys in blue clinch the series? What’s the title of the new Martha Stewart documentary? Who were the Grateful Dead before they were the Grateful Dead? If you know the answers, prove your news knowledge by taking our handcrafted quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster.

Each Friday, I serve up 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days. This week we’re taking a look at stories about the boys in blue, a curious blue glow in the SoCal surf, the high-profile rapper throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris and the item Hollywood has been banning — but only on Halloween — since 2004.

All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

