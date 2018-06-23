Trump's policies aren't all outliers. They reflect a hardening of the American heart toward our neediest

The Trump administration and its Republican allies in Congress have embarked on a mission to reduce federal support for the poor. They are seeking to impose callous, untested work requirements on Medicaid and expand them on food stamps and related programs. The administration wants to hike rents on public housing tenants, who are among the neediest of the needy. At the very end of last year, Trump signed an ill-considered tax cut bill that benefits corporations and the wealthy while driving the budget deficit sky high and adding a trillion dollars to the national debt over the next decade. House Republicans are now proposing to rein in those deficits by cutting safety-net and domestic programs. It is, in effect, a multi-generational, reverse-Robin Hood transfer of wealth that reflects the hardening of the American heart.