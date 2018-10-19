The complete list of L.A. Times endorsements for the November 6 election

U.S. Senate: Dianne Feinstein: Feinstein is a senator from a more civil and productive era of governance and has accomplished a great deal with that approach. California should reelect her and more candidates like her who know when to stand firm on matters of principle and when to negotiate to get things done. It is doubtful that challenger Kevin de Leon, unwilling by his own admission to compromise, would be nearly as effective in the Senate as it exists today. Read more.