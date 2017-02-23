The Times' picks for the March 7 election

Los Angeles voters head to the polls on March 7 for the city’s last stand-alone local election. Starting in 2020, city and school board elections will be held in June and November during even-numbered years, together with gubernatorial and presidential elections.
Here are The Times’ picks for March 7:
Los Angeles County ballot measure
Measure H. A quarter-cent sales tax to fund homeless services: Yes
Los Angeles city ballot measures
Measure M. A city-sponsored plan to tax and regulate marijuana: Yes
Measure N. An industry-sponsored plan to tax and regulate marijuana: No
Measure P. Allow 66-year leases, instead of 50-year deals, at the Port of Los Angeles: Yes
Measure S. Impose a two-year moratorium on developments that need exemptions from land-use rules: No
Los Angeles city offices
Mayor: Eric Garcetti
City attorney: Mike Feuer
City controller: Ron Galperin
Council District 1: Joe Bray-Ali
Council District 3: Bob Blumenfield
Council District 5: Paul Koretz
Council District 7: Monica Ratliff
Council District 9: Jorge Nuño
Council District 11: Mike Bonin
Council District 13: Mitch O’Farrell
Council District 15: Joe Buscaino
Los Angeles Unified School District
District 2: Lisa Alva
District 4: Nick Melvoin
District 6: Kelly Gonez
Los Angeles Community College District
Seat 2: Steven Veres
Seat 4: Ernest H. Moreno
Seat 6: Gabriel Buelna
