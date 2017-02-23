The Times' picks for the March 7 election

Los Angeles voters head to the polls on March 7 for the city’s last stand-alone local election. Starting in 2020, city and school board elections will be held in June and November during even-numbered years, together with gubernatorial and presidential elections.

Here are The Times’ picks for March 7:

Los Angeles County ballot measure

Measure H. A quarter-cent sales tax to fund homeless services: Yes

Los Angeles city ballot measures

Measure M. A city-sponsored plan to tax and regulate marijuana: Yes

Measure N. An industry-sponsored plan to tax and regulate marijuana: No

Measure P. Allow 66-year leases, instead of 50-year deals, at the Port of Los Angeles: Yes

Measure S. Impose a two-year moratorium on developments that need exemptions from land-use rules: No

Los Angeles city offices

Mayor: Eric Garcetti

City attorney: Mike Feuer

City controller: Ron Galperin

Council District 1: Joe Bray-Ali

Council District 3: Bob Blumenfield

Council District 5: Paul Koretz

Council District 7: Monica Ratliff

Council District 9: Jorge Nuño

Council District 11: Mike Bonin

Council District 13: Mitch O’Farrell

Council District 15: Joe Buscaino

Los Angeles Unified School District

District 2: Lisa Alva

District 4: Nick Melvoin

District 6: Kelly Gonez

Los Angeles Community College District

Seat 2: Steven Veres

Seat 4: Ernest H. Moreno

Seat 6: Gabriel Buelna

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook