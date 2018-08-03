The Trump administration wants to end California's role as an environmental innovator

The Air Quality Act of 1967 permitted California to request an exemption from federal standards. That legislation was confirmed by the 1970 Clean Air Act: Washington was required to grant the state’s “waiver” requests unless it could demonstrate that they were not needed to meet “compelling and extraordinary conditions.” Since 1967, California has been granted waivers more than 100 times. And in 1977, Congress permitted other states the option of adopting California’s more stringent standards too — an option that 13 other states, accounting for roughly a third of new car sales, have exercised.