Former USC medical school dean no longer seeing patients; Pasadena police discipline officer
How did your lawmaker vote on California's climate change program?

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), right, is congratulated by Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes (D-Grand Terrace) after the vote. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
California legislators approved an extension of the state's signature climate change program known as cap and trade.

The measure passed 55 to 21 in the Assembly and 28 to 12 in the Senate.

It was a rare bipartisan vote, with seven Republicans joining all but three Democrats in the Assembly. In the Senate, just one Republican, Tom Berryhill of Modesto, voted for the proposal.

All of the Senate Democrats backed it.

The bipartisanship did not go unnoticed.

Find out if your lawmaker voted for the plan here.

