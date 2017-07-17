This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- On a bipartisan vote, legislators approved a package of bills on Monday night to extend California's landmark cap-and-trade climate change program and impose new rules on air pollution.
- An attorney for the state's campaign finance watchdog agency is recommending lawmakers be subject to contribution limits in their effort to help fend off the recall of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton).
How did your lawmaker vote on California's climate change program?
The measure passed 55 to 21 in the Assembly and 28 to 12 in the Senate.
It was a rare bipartisan vote, with seven Republicans joining all but three Democrats in the Assembly. In the Senate, just one Republican, Tom Berryhill of Modesto, voted for the proposal.
All of the Senate Democrats backed it.
The bipartisanship did not go unnoticed.
