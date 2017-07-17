Agriculture groups give boost to cap-and-trade

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Here's your guide to the high-stakes vote in the Legislature. We'll be tracking the story live in this space
- Gov. Jerry Brown testified before a state Senate committee Thursday to make a plea for a proposal to extend California's cap-and-trade program, and framed it as important for humanity. Brown and Democratic leaders revealed the cap-and-trade deal, but delayed the vote
