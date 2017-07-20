A top Assembly Republican quits her leadership role to protest climate vote

Fallout continued Thursday over Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes' support for the cap-and-trade extension, with one of his top lieutenants resigning her leadership position in protest.

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, from Lake Elsinore, was among the majority of Republicans who voted against the bill Monday because of concerns that it would increase gas and energy costs for Californians. In total, eight Republicans joined most of the Democrats backing the measure.

“Californians are struggling to make ends meet, and unfortunately, what I have witnessed by the Assembly Republican Leader is a dereliction of duty to preserve and promote the American Dream for every single Californian,” Melendez said in a statement.

She stepped down as the assistant Republican leader. The move came a few hours after Mayes talked with the Assembly GOP and said everything was "all good."

“Assemblyman Mayes’ actions on cap-and-trade demonstrate we no longer share the same leadership principles,” she said. “I was elected by the people of my district to fight for a more affordable and decent California, a place where every Californian knows their child will have a better life than their own. Regrettably, I can no longer, in good conscience, serve as the Assistant Republican Leader.”

Mayes was not immediately available for comment.