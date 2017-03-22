This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown is in Washington, D.C., this week for a four-day trip amid concerns that President Trump's proposals will hit hard on California. He spoke with reporters after a meeting at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Monday about his measured approach to the Trump administration. On Tuesday, Brown met with members of California's congressional delegation.
- Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger hit President Trump's approval ratings in a video released Tuesday.
- State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) announced Tuesday that he will run for state insurance commissioner.
California files brief supporting challenge to Trump's threat against 'sanctuary' cities and counties
|Patrick McGreevy
State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Wednesday filed a brief in support of a Santa Clara County lawsuit challenging President Trump's executive order targeting "sanctuary" cities that refuse to help federal authorities enforce immigration laws.
The amicus brief cites Trump's threat to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities and counties as well as the state's interest in protecting state laws and policies that promote public safety and protect the constitutional rights of residents, Becerra said.
“Any attempt by Donald Trump to hijack state and local resources to do the Trump administration’s bidding raises serious constitutional questions and threatens the safety of our communities,” Becerra said. “California has a sovereign right and responsibility to protect the safety and the constitutional rights of its residents, and that is what we will continue to do.”
The filing is the fifth amicus brief filed by Becerra in lawsuits challenging Trump orders.