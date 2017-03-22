California files brief supporting challenge to Trump's threat against 'sanctuary' cities and counties

State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Wednesday filed a brief in support of a Santa Clara County lawsuit challenging President Trump's executive order targeting "sanctuary" cities that refuse to help federal authorities enforce immigration laws.

The amicus brief cites Trump's threat to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities and counties as well as the state's interest in protecting state laws and policies that promote public safety and protect the constitutional rights of residents, Becerra said.

“Any attempt by Donald Trump to hijack state and local resources to do the Trump administration’s bidding raises serious constitutional questions and threatens the safety of our communities,” Becerra said. “California has a sovereign right and responsibility to protect the safety and the constitutional rights of its residents, and that is what we will continue to do.”

The filing is the fifth amicus brief filed by Becerra in lawsuits challenging Trump orders.