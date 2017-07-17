California lawmakers approve cap-and-trade extension

In a big victory for Gov. Jerry Brown, state lawmakers approved a 10-year extension for California's cap-and-trade program.

The vote came with bipartisan support, a significant shift from previous years where climate policies squeaked by along party lines or with only a handful of Republicans in favor.

Cap and trade requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gas emissions. The legislation approved on Monday, Assembly Bill 398, will continue the program until 2030.

Lawmakers also approved related legislation, Assembly Bill 617, to improve air quality in polluted communities.

“With this important package we are continuing California’s global leadership on climate change and we are protecting the public health by improving air quality in communities throughout our state," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) said in a statement.