This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- On a bipartisan vote, legislators approved a package of bills on Monday night to extend California's landmark cap-and-trade climate change program and impose new rules on air pollution.
- An attorney for the state's campaign finance watchdog agency is recommending lawmakers be subject to contribution limits in their effort to help fend off the recall of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton).
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
California lawmakers approve cap-and-trade extension
|Chris Megerian
In a big victory for Gov. Jerry Brown, state lawmakers approved a 10-year extension for California's cap-and-trade program.
The vote came with bipartisan support, a significant shift from previous years where climate policies squeaked by along party lines or with only a handful of Republicans in favor.
Cap and trade requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gas emissions. The legislation approved on Monday, Assembly Bill 398, will continue the program until 2030.
Lawmakers also approved related legislation, Assembly Bill 617, to improve air quality in polluted communities.
“With this important package we are continuing California’s global leadership on climate change and we are protecting the public health by improving air quality in communities throughout our state," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) said in a statement.