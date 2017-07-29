This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California has too much pot and it can't export it
- Dana Rohrabacher's Orange County seat is now rated a toss-up
- Poll shows Californians support state's climate goals
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
California Politics Podcast: A formal resistance might be forming inside state Democratic ranks
|John Myers
California Democrats found themselves in the springtime facing a bitter battle for the party leadership. Now, it appears the loser in that contest may be forming a new faction inside party ranks.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we discuss this week's announcement by Kimberly Ellis who, while continuing to challenge the results of the state party chair's race, is suggesting that she and other liberal activists are digging in for the long haul.
We also discuss the departure of a Republican hopeful from the 2018 race for governor, as well as how a group of Democratic state legislators has asked gubernatorial hopefuls to sound off on the issue of affirmative action.
I'm joined by Times staff writers Melanie Mason and Liam Dillon.