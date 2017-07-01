This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Republican San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said he will serve out his full term instead of run for governor in 2018.
- California lawmakers have tried for 50 years to stem the state's housing crisis. Here's why they've failed.
- Gov. Jerry Brown acted Tuesday to break up the scandal-plagued state Board of Equalization.
- Progressive activists are angry with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon who shelved a proposal to creates a single-payer healthcare system in California, calling it "woefully incomplete."
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
California Politics Podcast: The showdown over single-payer healthcare may not be over
|John Myers
Supporters of legislation to create a single-payer healthcare plan in California haven't backed down from demanding the bill be revived at the state Capitol, even as lawmakers seem set to move on.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we take a closer look at the political firestorm that erupted when the bill was sidelined by the speaker of the state Assembly -- a move that was viewed much differently by those in Sacramento compared to activists across the state.
We also discuss the exclusive Los Angeles Times report on California's 50-year-old state law designed to help communities plan for their housing needs, but has been often ignored by local officials.
I'm joined by Times staff writers Melanie Mason and Liam Dillon.