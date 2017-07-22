This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California legislators adjourn for a month-long summer recess Friday.
- A commission looking into the results of the California Democratic Party leadership vote will announce its findings Saturday.
- After receiving pressure to step down because of his cap-and-trade vote, Assembly GOP leader Chad Mayes held a caucus meeting Thursday to discuss his role. Mayes remains in his leadership post, but another top Assembly Republican stepped down from hers in protest.
California Politics Podcast: The winners and losers in the new cap-and-trade agreement
|John Myers
No topic in Sacramento this year has been the focus of more intense, high-level negotiations than extending the state's cap-and-trade program.
And the political ramifications of Monday's final vote by the Legislature are likely to be felt for a long time.
This week's California Politics Podcast is devoted entirely to digging deep into the bipartisan deal, one that extends the life of the state's key climate change program by an additional decade.
The deal was a major victory for Gov. Jerry Brown, and put a handful of Republican legislators in the spotlight for their decision to cross the aisle and support a program that critics said would cost Californians money in the long run.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason, as well as Anthony York of the Grizzly Bear Project and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.