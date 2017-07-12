Could Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra join Trump in the fight to defend DACA? It depends

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Wednesday he is prepared to do everything in his power to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program – including standing with the Trump administration against a legal threat from Republican states.

But he and fellow allies first need clarity from the president on the fate of the federal immigration program, Becerra said on a conference call with Massachusetts Atty. Gen. Maura Healey.

"We are prepared to work with the Trump administration and support President Trump's previous declarations that the DACA program was one he was not prepared to rescind," Becerra said. "It is very important to have an idea of where [the president] stands on the issue."

Trump has vacillated on his support for DACA, an Obama-era policy that has provided temporary legal status to roughly 800,000 immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children. The president has repeatedly said he does not want to see these so-called Dreamers deported, and some advisors have urged federal officials to leave DACA in place.

But not all within his administration agree, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security last month rescinded another Obama-era program for immigrant parents. Some states are pressuring Trump to stick with his promise to repeal DACA.

In a letter to U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton and officials from nine other states urged Trump to end the program by Sept. 5 or face a court challenge.

Becerra and Healy said there would be "overwhelming evidence" that DACA was legally sound and a boon to the economy.

Research from UC San Diego has found businesses in the U.S. could stand to lose $4 billion in costs to hire and train employees to replace workers who could lose their status if the program is ended. That number is more than $1 billion in California alone.

For now, Becerra and Healy said they are waiting to make a move.

They are among nine state attorneys general who in June filed an information request with Homeland Security seeking records that would clarify how the Trump administration is enforcing federal immigration law.

The request seeks the number of immigration detentions, deportations and detainer requests, and the rationale for each, as well as clarifying information on how the administration is treating DACA recipients.

"There have been many reports out there about DACA recipients being arrested," Healy said. "We need far more clarity, transparency from the Trump administration of how they are implementing federal immigration policy."