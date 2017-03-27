Democrats out with ads targeting Rep. Mimi Walters for supporting GOP healthcare bill

Republicans didn't vote on their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act on Friday, but Democrats already have ads out criticizing vulnerable GOP House members like Rep. Mimi Walters of Irvine for backing the bill.

The Internet ads, paid for by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, will target 14 Republicans who voted for the bill in the House Budget, Ways and Means, and Energy and Commerce committees. The ads will run for at least a week on social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram.

“Walters knowingly voted for a bill to raise premiums and deductibles, slap an age tax on older folks, and rip insurance away from 24 million hardworking Americans. It’s critical that voters in California’s 45th District know where Walters stood on this harmful legislation,” DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Luján said in a statement.

Walters, who serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, was one of the earliest supporters of the bill among the California Republican delegation.

“Rep. Walters is committed to improving and expanding healthcare choices, lowering costs and protecting taxpayers. Her votes in the House reflect those principles and she will not be deterred by campaign ads created in Washington, D.C., by Nancy Pelosi’s political committees,” said her campaign consultant, Dave Gilliard.

The DCCC has already announced plans to target Republican representatives of the seven California congressional districts that backed Hillary Clinton for president.

Clinton won Walters’ Orange County district by 5 percentage points. Walters was elected for a second term with 58.6% of the vote.