Emily's List endorses Orange County pediatrician in bid to unseat Ed Royce

Emily's List, the national pro-choice advocacy group focused on electing women, is backing Orange County pediatrician Mai Khanh Tran in her race against Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton).

Royce represents one of several Republican-held districts where Hillary Clinton outperformed Donald Trump in last year's elections, and which Democrats have made priority targets for 2018.

Tran, an immigrant who fled Vietnam as a child refugee, spent summers picking strawberries in Oregon and later supported herself through college in part by doing janitorial work. A political neophyte, Tran told The Times last month that she was inspired to run because of Royce's vote to for the GOP healthcare plan.

In a statement, Emily's List president Stephanie Schriock called Tran a "transformational candidate."

"As a pediatrician, Mai Khanh knows how devastating the Republican attack on health care will be for our country's most vulnerable communities," Schriock said. "In 2018, Democrats are going to flip the House because of candidates like Mai Khanh getting into the fight."

Emily's List has only endorsed one other California congressional candidate so far in the 2018 cycle: Democrat Katie Porter, who has already drawn support U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren. She is hoping to oust Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine).

Tran, 52, lives in Fountain Valley outside Royce's district and is represented by Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), who has already drawn a crowded field of Democratic challengers. She faces fellow Democrat Phil Janowicz and independent Julio Castaneda in her bid to unseat Royce.