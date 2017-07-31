This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Former NFL player Rosey Grier has dropped out of the race for California governor
- Angered by his decision to block a bill on single-payer healthcare, a group of activists has launched an effort to recall Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon from office.
- Rohrabacher faces hostile crowd during panel about Russia and Trump at Politicon in Pasadena
- How 2018 could be the year of the rookie in California's pivotal congressional races
Former football star Rosey Grier takes a pass on the California governor's race
|Phil Willon
Former Los Angeles Rams football legend Rosey Grier has dropped his bid for California governor.
“I decided not to run for governor in January, after much prayer, research and counsel,” Grier said in an email Monday.
Grier, a member of the famous “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line, announced he was running in January but he never officially filed for office or actively campaigned.
Grier, a Republican who lives in west Los Angeles, has an eclectic political history. He supported the presidential bids of Democrat Jimmy Carter as well as Republican Ronald Reagan.
Grier was serving as an aide to the presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy when he was gunned down by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan outside the ballroom of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles in 1968. Grier grabbed Sirhan's leg and gun hand after the shots were fired.
Grier faced long odds in the race for governor, which has already attracted a list of top Democratic candidates, including Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and state Treasurer John Chiang.
The Republicans in the race include Assemblyman Travis Allen (Huntington Beach) and a Rancho Santa Fe venture capitalist John Cox.
