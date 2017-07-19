Former Obama advisor jumps in to challenge Rep. Mimi Walters in Orange County

Orange County Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) just got another challenger in her closely watched reelection campaign.

Brian Forde, who previously served as senior advisor on technology to former President Obama, announced Wednesday that he'll join several other Democrats hoping to unseat the two-term Republican.

In a statement announcing his run, the Tustin native said he would "fight against the Trump-Walters agenda."

Forde, 37, is a senior lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., and moved to Lake Forest — within Walters' 45th Congressional District — in April. He plans to commute between California and Massachusetts to teach.

A former Republican, Forde switched his voter registration to Democratic about a year ago, according to campaign spokeswoman Audrey Carson, but voted for Obama for president twice.

Democrats have identified Walters' district, which presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won by more than 5% in November, as a top battleground in California. Others running against Walters in 2018 include Ron Varasteh, Katie Porter, Dave Min, Kia Hamadanchy and Eric Rywalski, all Democrats.