- Here's your guide to the high-stakes vote in the Legislature. We'll be tracking the story live in this space
- Gov. Jerry Brown testified before a state Senate committee Thursday to make a plea for a proposal to extend California's cap-and-trade program, and framed it as important for humanity. Brown and Democratic leaders revealed the cap-and-trade deal, but delayed the vote
GOP establishment figures Pete Wilson, George Shultz endorse California cap-and-trade plan
|Melanie Mason
Two well-kn0wn names in the Republican Party establishment are weighing in to back Gov. Jerry Brown's cap-and-trade proposal.
Former Gov. Pete Wilson and former U.S. Secretary of State George P. Shultz issued letters on Monday backing the proposal, which faces a decisive vote today.
Wilson, in a letter to Republican lawmakers, pitched the plan as the least negative option within the state's existing efforts to combat climate change.
"The choices are limited, and unfortunately you are faced with what you can do to make a bad situation better," Wilson said, noting alternative efforts, such as a carbon tax, would be "truly disastrous for our state."
Shultz, meanwhile, praised the plan as something that would make Ronald Reagan "proud," calling it a "commonsense, free-market approach."
The appeal had limited effect in the Senate: Only one Senate Republican — Tom Berryhill of Modesto —voted for the proposal, which has secured enough votes to pass, but has not officially cleared the Senate yet.