Gov. Jerry Brown to call for a 2018 global climate summit in San Francisco

Continuing his bid to act as an envoy for the U.S. on climate change, Gov. Jerry Brown plans to issue a call Thursday for a global summit on "climate action" to be held in San Francisco in the fall of 2018.

The announcement is slated to come Thursday night in a video message for attendees of the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany.

“It’s up to you and it’s up to me and tens of millions of other people to get it together to roll back the forces of carbonization and join together to combat the existential threat of climate change. That is why we’re having the Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, September 2018,” Brown will say in the recorded address, according to prepared remarks released by his office. The announcement was first reported by the New York Times.

"Yes, I know President Trump is trying to get out of the Paris Agreement, but he doesn’t speak for the rest of America," Brown plans to say in his remarks. "We in California and in states all across America believe it’s time to act, it’s time to join together and that’s why at this Climate Action Summit we’re going to get it done."

Brown has embraced a global role in his climate advocacy. He most recently traveled to China as America's unoffical climate ambassador, and hosted the president of this year's United Nations conference on climate change, Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, at the governor's mansion in Sacramento.

Closer to home, Brown has trained his energies on reauthorizing cap and trade, California's signature program to combat climate change, which requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gases. But so far, a proposal that would secure a supermajority vote in the Legislature has proved elusive.