Gov. Jerry Brown vetoes a bill that would make it a crime to 'willfully release' helium balloons

Dozens of legislative proposals have been rejected by Gov. Jerry Brown through the years over his lament that there are too many laws, and now added to that list is the danger of high-flying helium balloons.

Brown vetoed Assembly Bill 1091 on Monday, a bill that would have made it a crime to "willfully release" balloons made of Mylar or another "electrically conductive material."

A legislative analysis of the bill offered statistics from utility companies showing how often in recent years Mylar balloons have resulted in power outages or surges. The metallic finish on the balloons can conduct electricity. Last month, a balloon briefly knocked out power to 2,800 utility customers in Huntington Beach.