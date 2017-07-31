This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Former NFL player Rosey Grier has dropped out of the race for California governor
- Angered by his decision to block a bill on single-payer healthcare, a group of activists has launched an effort to recall Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon from office.
- Rohrabacher faces hostile crowd during panel about Russia and Trump at Politicon in Pasadena
- How 2018 could be the year of the rookie in California's pivotal congressional races
Gov. Jerry Brown vetoes a bill that would make it a crime to 'willfully release' helium balloons
John Myers
Dozens of legislative proposals have been rejected by Gov. Jerry Brown through the years over his lament that there are too many laws, and now added to that list is the danger of high-flying helium balloons.
Brown vetoed Assembly Bill 1091 on Monday, a bill that would have made it a crime to "willfully release" balloons made of Mylar or another "electrically conductive material."
A legislative analysis of the bill offered statistics from utility companies showing how often in recent years Mylar balloons have resulted in power outages or surges. The metallic finish on the balloons can conduct electricity. Last month, a balloon briefly knocked out power to 2,800 utility customers in Huntington Beach.
Brown's veto message doesn't deny that there is a problem — rather, that it's not a problem to be solved by a state law.
"Criminal penalties are not the solution to every problem," the governor wrote.
Brown's rejection of the bill follows a small but noticeable trend of proposals he has vetoed for a stated belief that there might be too many laws. Even so, he has issued fewer vetoes than most any governor in modern times. In 2016, Brown vetoed only 15% of the proposals sent to his desk by the Legislature.