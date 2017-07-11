House votes to rename Bakersfield post office for Merle Haggard

The House of Representatives voted unanimously Tuesday to honor one of the creators of "Bakersfield sound," Merle Haggard, by renaming a post office in his hometown.

The bill, sponsored by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), would rename the post office at 1730 18th St. in Bakersfield as the ‘‘Merle Haggard Post Office Building."

Such bills are considered noncontroversial and tend to move through Congress easily. It still needs to be considered by the Senate and signed into law by President Trump.

Some immediately questioned if a post office was the sufficient recognition for the legendary country musician who, while an inmate at San Quentin State Prison, was inspired by watching Johnny Cash perform. Haggard died last year.